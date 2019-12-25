Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Southampton

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is confident that Chelsea FC will record back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since early November against Southampton on Boxing Day.

The Blues recorded one of the most significant victories of Frank Lampard’s reign to date when Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Brazil international Willian scored twice in the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Son Heung-min was sent off in the second half.

Chelsea FC moved six points clear of Tottenham in the race to secure the final Champions League spot behind Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Leicester City.

Lampard’s men have collected 14 points from nine home games since the Chelsea FC legend took over the reins from Maurizio Sarri in the summer.

Southampton were 3-1 winners against Aston Villa on Saturday as they hoisted themselves out of the relegation zone.

The Saints have won three of their last five Premier League games to bolster their hopes of survival in the top flight.

But former Liverpool FC striker Owen believes Chelsea FC will beat Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

“Frank Lampard’s decision to revert to a back three was vindicated in spades against Tottenham on Sunday when his side kept their first clean sheet away from home in the league so far this season,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Two more goals for Danny Ings in Saints impressive 3-1 win at Villa Park at the weekend and the striker has now equalled his personal best (11) in a Premier League season – before Christmas!

“Chelsea’s new-look defence will have to keep a close eye on the inform striker, but I feel the Blues will edge a lively, entertaining clash.”

Chelsea FC booked their place in the Champions League round of 16 earlier this month thanks to a 2-1 win over Ligue 1 side Lille at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will take on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich next year for a place in the last eight.

