‘Huge’: Pat Nevin previews Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Pat Nevin is backing Frank Lampard to be “cold-hearted” when Chelsea FC face their former manager Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham Hotspur side in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues will be desperate to return to winning ways against the north London side given their recent run of four defeats in their last five Premier League games.

Furthermore, Chelsea FC are a mere three points ahead of Spurs in fifth spot as Mourinho looks to seize fourth place and secure their participation in next season’s Champions League.

Tottenham have collected 12 points from their five Premier League games since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino back in November after Spurs’ poor start to the season.

The Lilywhites have beaten West Ham, Bournemouth, Burnley and Wolves, although Spurs lost 2-1 to Manchester United in their first real test under Mourinho.

Chelsea FC will be hoping to dish out some punishment like Manchester United did to their former manager when Mourinho and his improving Spurs side host the Blues next weekend.

Lampard won two Premier League titles under Mourinho in 2005 and 2006 as well as lifting FA Cup and League Cup trophies.

However, ex-Blues winger Nevin doesn’t expect Lampard to show his former manager any mercy.

“To be honest, very few of the Chelsea fans are absolutely delighted with the current detour on Jose’s personal journey and I will be intrigued to see and indeed hear how our fans react to his presence,” Nevin told Chelsea FC’s website.

“I think we all agree that we would have preferred him to choose just about any other team in the world but quite simply that is the business.

“As an ex-player I can say that we are generally professional about it and for evidence just watch the respect in which Frank Lampard treats Jose.

“Due respect will be given but nothing more on the day. We put everything behind us and think of only one thing, how to win the match.

“If any player or coach forgets that and starts considering anything else such as personalities and history, there is a chance it could cloud your judgement and lead to mistakes.

“I am convinced Frank will be cold-hearted and clear during the 90 minutes, he has witnessed at first-hand what a genius Jose is at mind games and will not listen to anything in the build-up coming from north London.

“Obviously it is a huge game for the fans and we all know how difficult it is going to be but happily the team have generally been able to raise themselves when needed for the big games this season.”

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table after a solid start to life under Lampard.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip