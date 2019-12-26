Chelsea FC want to sign 23-year-old attacker in January – report

Chelsea FC are keen on a move to sign Timo Werner from Borussia Dortmund, according to reports

Transfer Agent
Thursday 26 December 2019
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are keen on a deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in January, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues are considering a move to try and bring the 23-year-old to Stamford Bridge in the new year.

The same story says that attacking midfielder Werner is “an option” as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his forward line ahead of the second part of the season.

Werner has been in sensational form this season, scoring 18 goals and making six assists in 17 Bundesliga games for the German side. He has also scored three times and made an assist in six Champions League games.

The same story says that both Liverpool FC and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Werner, and that Bayern Munich are also thought to be keen.

It is claimed in the same article, though, that Chelsea FC are willing to spend as much as £150m next month as they look to add to their squad in the new year.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they prepare for their Boxing Day clash against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

They will then take on Arsenal and Brighton away from home in the top flight.

