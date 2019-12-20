Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Arsenal

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Everton heap more misery on Arsenal by beating the Gunners at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners have only managed to win one of their last 12 games in all competitions to see their top-four bid falter in recent months.

Manchester City were emphatic 3-0 winners against Arsenal last weekend to leave the Gunners in 10th position in the Premier League table and well off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification.

Everton have earned four points from two games since Duncan Ferguson was appointed as caretaker manager at the Merseyside club.

The Toffees were 3-1 winners against Chelsea FC before the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw at Manchester United last weekend.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Everton to beat Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

“Arsenal only had one shot on target against Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday, and that was in the opening minute of the game,” Owen told BetVictor on Wednesday.

“The Gunners cannot play as badly at Goodison in Saturday’s early kick-off although I think Everton will edge a game between two clubs who, at the time of writing, are both looking for a new permanent manager.

“The Blues have picked up four points in two games under caretaker Duncan Ferguson and, although they are struggling with injuries, I expect them to win back-to-back home league games.”

Arsenal are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC despite the west London side losing four of their last five Premier League games.

The Gunners finished in fifth spot before ending up as runners-up in the Europa League last season under Unai Emery.

Arsenal signed six new players in the summer transfer window in a failed attempt to improve their squad.

