BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Everton v Arsenal

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Everton and Arsenal to play out a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

The Gunners head into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways following their 3-0 defeat by Manchester City at The Emirates last weekend.

Everton, meanwhile, have enjoyed a win over Chelsea FC and a 1-1 draw away to Manchester United in their most recent two games in the top flight.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form all season and they have only managed to win five of their 17 games in the Premier League so far this term.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing the Gunners to play out a 1-1 draw against the Toffees at Goodison Park this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Everton’s caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson will still be in charge of the Toffees for this game, while it looks like Mikel Arteta will be in Arsenal’s dug-out.

“Ferguson has had three good results since taking temporary charge – yes, they went out of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Leicester on Wednesday but they are still unbeaten in actual games.

“It just shows what these Everton players can do under someone who knows how to get hold of them and get them at it, but as a squad they are definitely a work in progress.

“That’s why I have my reservations about Carlo Ancelotti, if he does get the job. He is not a builder, he is more of a roofer because he is a manager to finish a job off.

“Similarly, Arteta has a huge task to turn Arsenal around, because their defensive issues are long-standing and well known. He is going to need some help.

“But his arrival, if it happens in time, will give the team a bit of a bounce.

“Goodison Park will be rocking again for Duncan, though, and that will have an effect too.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign.

The north London side finished fifth under Unai Emery last term but sacked the Spaniard at the end of November after a poor start to the new season.

Arsenal’s main target this season will be trying to break back into the top four, with the Gunners currently down in 10th place in the top-flight table.

