‘They’ll get a lot of joy’: Sky Sports pundit predicts Everton v Arsenal

Charlie Nicholas is backing Everton to beat Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Everton have picked up four point under interim manager Duncan Ferugson since the Scot replaced Marco Silva at the Merseyside outfit.

The Toffees have outperformed by collecting four points in two games thanks to a victory over Everton and a draw with Manchester United.

Arsenal haven’t enjoyed the same bounce despite their change in management after Freddie Ljungberg was brought in as caretaker manager to replace Unai Emery.

The Gunners – who confirmed Mikel Arteta as their new head coach on Friday – lost 3-0 to defending Premier League champions Manchester City to drop down to tenth place in the table.

Arsenal – who will be led by Ljungberg on Saturday before Arteta officially takes charge – have only managed to win one of their last 12 games to leave the Gunners squad devoid of confidence ahead of Saturday’s trip to Merseyside.

Former Gunners midfielder Nicholas is backing Everton to heap more misery on Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

“I imagine Carlo Ancelotti will be in by this game, although may not be in the dugout, but it’s an intriguing signing for them. He has a great CV and as a player, I enjoyed watching him,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“He is a stylish and well-respected gentleman, much like Claudio Ranieri, with an even better winning mentality. He gives players respect and he wants respect back by them giving him everything they have.

“Duncan Ferguson has got the edge back into them. Goodison Park was one of the toughest grounds to go to in the 1980s. Everton are so in-your-face, they are aggressive towards the opposition and if they are like this with Arsenal, they will get a lot of joy.

“The way Everton have been looking, I think they could turn Arsenal over in this one, who look soft at the moment.”

Arsenal are in tenth place and seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot next term.

The Gunners haven’t finished in the top four in the last three seasons.

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League title since 2003-04, when Arsene Wenger led the north London side to a famous unbeaten season.

