Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp says he is hopeful that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury isn’t serious after the Liverpool FC midfielder picked up a knock in Saturday night’s 1-0 win over Flamengo in the Club World Cup final.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was forced off in the 75th minute to prematurely bring to an end his participation in the Fifa showpiece.

The 26-year-old initially looked to be in a lot of pain after Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to go over on his right ankle following an aerial challenge with Everton Ribeiro.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was replaced by Adam Lallana for the final 15 minutes of normal time and extra time before he reappeared after final whistle on crutches.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to second-placed Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference about Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury setback, Klopp said: “I spoke a second ago with him.

“If you see it already on television again, for us in the game it was not so easy, he showed me now the video and when he’s landing he gets the kick and rolls over.

“He feels OK. We will see. Of course, not perfect – far away from being perfect – but we will see if it’s a ligament stretch only or is ruptured, partly ruptured or whatever, we have to see.

“That’s a big shadow again but that’s how it is in contact sport. He seems to be OK.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain posted an update on his injury on Instagram after the trophy celebrations in Qatar.

The Liverpool FC star wrote on the photo-sharing app:

“World Champions!! 🏆 proud to be a part of this team 🔴 shame I couldn’t finish game due to the ankle doing the roly poly, but hopefully it’s not too serious 😅 #ynwa”

Roberto Firmino scored a 99th-minute winner in extra-time to secure a 1-0 win over Flamengo as Liverpool FC lifted the Club World Cup trophy for the first time.

Liverpool FC have won the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup in a silverware-laden 2019 so far.

The Reds are sitting 10 points clear of second-placed Leicester City in the Premier League title race, having played one game less than the Foxes.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip