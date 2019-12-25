Darren Fletcher predicts Leicester City v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Darren Fletcher believes that Liverpool FC are in for a stern test of their Premier League title credentials when the Reds travel to Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Merseyside outfit are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table after having won 16 of their 17 games in the top flight so far this term.

Liverpool FC are 10 points clear of second-placed Leicester City with a game in hand, and they could open up a 16-point lead if they beat the Foxes this week and then win their extra match.

The Reds are the clear favourites to win the title this season but they are set to come up against a Leicester City side who have been in fine form under Brendan Rodgers this term and who have only lost three times in the top flight.

Former Manchester United midfielder Fletcher believes that the stage is set for a fascinating encounter between the two sides on Boxing Day and he feels that the game could go either way.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Fletcher said: “It is going to be a very tight game and it is incredibly difficult to call.

“One moment could decide it, like it did when these sides met at Anfield in October.

“Liverpool have come through every challenge they have faced in the Premier League so far this season and, with the title in their sights, they will believe they can pass this test too.

“It will be a tough evening for them, though, and I am sure they are well aware of that already. Put it this way: I think they would be happy to escape unscathed, with a draw.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to go one step further than they did last season and win the Premier League title this term, after having finished second and a point behind Manchester City earlier this year.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip