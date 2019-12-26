Ian Wright predicts Leicester City v Liverpool FC

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright believes that Leicester City have “half a chance” of beating Liverpool FC in their Premier League clash on Boxing Day.

The Foxes head into the game looking to try and get back to winning ways after their defeat by Manchester City last weekend.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are flying high at the top of the Premier League table and are currently 10 points clear of the Foxes with a game in hand.

The Reds were not in Premier League action last weekend and they will be eager to continue their fine start to the season with a victory at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

Liverpool FC have won 16 of their 17 games this season to establish themselves as the firm favourites to win the Premier League title.

However, former Arsenal star Wright feels that Brendan Rodgers’ men will have a good chance of beating the league leaders on Boxing Day at home.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said: “He [Rodgers] is desperate to beat Liverpool.

“Going to Leicester, a team that are very good from goalkeeper all the way up to the frontman.

“He knows that this Leicester side – putting the pressure on Liverpool who are not playing great – he knows that he’s got half a chance. He’s got a smidgen of a chance.

“It didn’t quite happen for him with Liverpool. For me, I think he’ll want to do it with Leicester and stop Liverpool who look like they’re on a charge to do it. Plus he used to be the manager there.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to try and win the title after finishing second last term.

The Reds will return to Premier League action with home clashes against Wolves and Sheffield United after the trip to Leicester City.

