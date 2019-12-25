BBC Sport pundit predicts Leicester v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to continue their push towards the Premier League title by claiming a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Reds head into the game 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and having won all but one of their 17 games in the top flight this term.

Liverpool FC have a game in hand over second-placed Leicester City and they know that victory at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day would move them 13 points clear of the Foxes.

The Merseyside outfit are the heavy favourites to win the Premier League title this season after their stunning start to the new campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds head into the game with the Foxes on the back of their Club World Cup final win over Flamengo at the weekend.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see the Reds claim all three points on Boxing Day evening.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “It is a big positive for Liverpool that they have had a week away in the sun together and, while it was not cracking the flags in Qatar, it was warmer and it was a nice change of scenery to train in.

“Of course they brought home the Club World Cup too, and if you put all of that together it was perfect preparation for this game.

“Leicester, who lost at Manchester City, will not roll over and they have got a decent record against Liverpool in recent years.

“Most recently they gave Liverpool a good game Anfield earlier in the season, before losing late on, as well as holding them earlier this year before Brendan Rodgers took charge.

“But this Reds team is a different animal, which is why I am tipping them to go to King Power Stadium and win to extend their lead at the top of the table even further.

“If I am right, that would all but end Leicester’s title hopes but they would obviously still be well placed to finish in the top four.

“That gives Rodgers a good argument to ask for money to spend in the January transfer window to build on their position of strength.

“By bringing in a couple of new players, Leicester could cement their spot in next season’s Champions League – which would mean they make up for any outlay.”

Liverpool FC have not won the Premier League title in their history, but they have won the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup so far in 2019.

