‘They’re due a loss’: Sky Sports pundit predicts Leicester v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Charlie Nicholas believes Leicester City will finally beat Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

The Reds will travel to second-placed Leicester in their first Premier League game since winning the Club World Cup.

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners against Brazilian side Flamengo in extra time thanks to Roberto Firmino’s 99th-minute winner.

The Merseyside outfit haven’t lost a Premier League game this season after winning 16 of their 17 fixtures so far this term.

Liverpool FC beat Leicester 2-1 at Anfield earlier this season thanks to James Milner’s late winner from the penalty spot.

Leicester have failed to win their last two Premier League games following a 1-1 draw with Norwich City followed by a 3-1 loss to defending champions Manchester City.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Leicester to beat Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Thursday night to end Klopp’s unbeaten run.

“It is a stunning game. I have seen a lot from Leicester but they are still a bit off the top level,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Liverpool have been out celebrating their new trophy and I don’t blame them for it – their fixture list is supposed to be hampering them, but they have played two games in Doha where they were not overly stressed in either.

“I cannot see the excuses with fatigue or travelling, but I think Leicester will turn this around here. The energy and movement will cause Liverpool problems, who may want to play on the counter-attack; Liverpool are due a loss and I think this will be the game.”

Liverpool FC are looking to win their first-ever Premier League title after falling short in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

Leicester have lost four of their last five Premier League meetings with Liverpool FC.

The Foxes haven’t beaten Liverpool FC since a 3-1 win in February 2017.

Leicester haven’t lost back-to-back league games since before Brendan Rodgers took over the reins from Claude Puel back in February.

