Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Reds will return to Premier League action with a tough clash against second-placed Leicester after winning the Club World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners against Brazilian club Flamengo in extra time thanks to Roberto Firmino’s winner in the 99th minute in the final.

Leicester, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 loss to defending Premier League champions Manchester City at The Etihad to suffer a dent to their title hopes.

The Foxes have failed to win their last two Premier League fixtures following a 1-1 draw with Norwich and a 3-1 loss to the Citizens.

Liverpool FC have a 10-point lead over Leicester heading into their Premier League meeting as well as playing one game less than the Foxes.

“The top two go head-to-head at the King Power and Leicester will be looking to cut the gap at the top of the table against a Liverpool side who won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Anfield earlier in the season,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Reds added the Club World Cup to their Champions League Trophy in Qatar on Saturday while the Foxes were outclassed by Manchester City at the Etihad.

“I expect the league leaders to cement their place at the top-of-the-table.”

Liverpool FC are looking to win their first-ever Premier League title this season after finishing in second place on four different occasions.

The Reds haven’t won the top-flight title since 1990, when Sir Kenny Dalglish was still in charge of the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool FC have won the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup in 2019.

