The Premier League leaders fielded a makeshift Liverpool FC team due to Virgil van Dijk’s late illness as Jordan Henderson started the Fifa clash playing at centre-half alongside Joe Gomez.
Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Naby Keita produced a clinical finish after Mohamed Salah’s creativity unlocked the Mexican side’s defence.
However, Rogelio Funes Mori levelled two minutes later when Liverpool FC failed to deal with a set-piece and the ball fell to the brother of former Everton player Ramiro Funes Mori.
Liverpool FC brought on Sadio Mane and Firmino in the second half in pursuit of a victory in 90 minutes to avoid extra time and potential penalties.
Firmino scored a winner in added time after Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out his fellow substitute with a sublime ball and the Brazilian poked a finish past the Monterrey goalkeeper.
His former Liverpool FC team-mate and fellow Brazilian Lucas took to social media to acknowledge Firmino’s dramatic winner.
Lucas wrote on his Twitter page: “Si senor”
The Lazio midfielder’s former Reds team-mate Carragher was quick to express his relief on the social media site by using a simple emoji.
Sky Sports pundit Carragher posted:
😁
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 18, 2019
Liverpool FC will face Brazilian side Flamengo in Saturday’s Club World Cup final in Qatar.
