Carragher, Lucas react to Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Monterrey

Jamie Carragher and Lucas Leiva react to Roberto Firmino's winner in Liverpool FC's 2-1 win over Monterrey in the Club World Cup

Social Spy
By Social Spy Wednesday 18 December 2019, 19:56 UK
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher and Lucas Leiva were quick to take to Twitter after Roberto Firmino scored an added-time winner to help Liverpool FC beat Monterrey 2-1 in the Club World Cup semi-final.

The Premier League leaders fielded a makeshift Liverpool FC team due to Virgil van Dijk’s late illness as Jordan Henderson started the Fifa clash playing at centre-half alongside Joe Gomez.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Naby Keita produced a clinical finish after Mohamed Salah’s creativity unlocked the Mexican side’s defence.

However, Rogelio Funes Mori levelled two minutes later when Liverpool FC failed to deal with a set-piece and the ball fell to the brother of former Everton player Ramiro Funes Mori.

Liverpool FC brought on Sadio Mane and Firmino in the second half in pursuit of a victory in 90 minutes to avoid extra time and potential penalties.

Firmino scored a winner in added time after Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out his fellow substitute with a sublime ball and the Brazilian poked a finish past the Monterrey goalkeeper.

His former Liverpool FC team-mate and fellow Brazilian Lucas took to social media to acknowledge Firmino’s dramatic winner.

Lucas wrote on his Twitter page: “Si senor”

The Lazio midfielder’s former Reds team-mate Carragher was quick to express his relief on the social media site by using a simple emoji.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher posted:

Liverpool FC will face Brazilian side Flamengo in Saturday’s Club World Cup final in Qatar.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Owen Hargreaves
BT Sport pundit names Liverpool FC as Champions League favourites
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United winger set to leave the club next year – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC keeping tabs on three quality European strikers – report
Frank Lampard
Roy Hodgson responds to Wilfried Zaha to Chelsea FC transfer talk
Jurgen Klopp
Danny Mills admits Liverpool FC defender has surprised him
Frank Lampard
Stan Collymore reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Bayern Munich
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
Stan Collymore issues his prediction for Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid
Kieran Tierney
Photo: Kieran Tierney delivers latest update for Arsenal fans
Jurgen Klopp
‘Tough’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC’s Atletico Madrid draw
ScoopDragon Football News Network