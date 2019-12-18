Carragher, Lucas react to Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Monterrey

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher and Lucas Leiva were quick to take to Twitter after Roberto Firmino scored an added-time winner to help Liverpool FC beat Monterrey 2-1 in the Club World Cup semi-final.

The Premier League leaders fielded a makeshift Liverpool FC team due to Virgil van Dijk’s late illness as Jordan Henderson started the Fifa clash playing at centre-half alongside Joe Gomez.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Naby Keita produced a clinical finish after Mohamed Salah’s creativity unlocked the Mexican side’s defence.

However, Rogelio Funes Mori levelled two minutes later when Liverpool FC failed to deal with a set-piece and the ball fell to the brother of former Everton player Ramiro Funes Mori.

Liverpool FC brought on Sadio Mane and Firmino in the second half in pursuit of a victory in 90 minutes to avoid extra time and potential penalties.

Firmino scored a winner in added time after Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out his fellow substitute with a sublime ball and the Brazilian poked a finish past the Monterrey goalkeeper.

His former Liverpool FC team-mate and fellow Brazilian Lucas took to social media to acknowledge Firmino’s dramatic winner.

Lucas wrote on his Twitter page: “Si senor”

The Lazio midfielder’s former Reds team-mate Carragher was quick to express his relief on the social media site by using a simple emoji.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher posted:

😁 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 18, 2019

Liverpool FC will face Brazilian side Flamengo in Saturday’s Club World Cup final in Qatar.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip