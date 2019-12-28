Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool FC display in 4-0 win at Leicester

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp praised his Liverpool FC players for producing “exactly the performance” the league leaders needed in a 4-0 victory over title rivals Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Reds broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Roberto Firmino was teed up by Trent Alexander-Arnold to end Leicester’s resistance in the first half after Liverpool FC’s dominant start to the game.

Liverpool FC made in 2-0 in the 71st minute when substitute James Milner scored from the penalty spot in his first kick of the Premier League clash.

Alexander-Arnold produced another assist for Firmino to end the Premier League fixture as a contest at the King Power Stadium before the 21-year-old right-back scored his second top-flight goal of the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win was one of the biggest margins of victory in the Premier League this season and it remarkably came against a title rival.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website about whether his Reds side have played better this season than they did at Leicester on Thursday night, Klopp said: “Yes, I would say so.

“We played an exceptional game against Manchester City, we played a super game against Arsenal and we’ve had a few good games this season.

“I am not sure if it was better, it was just different. For tonight it was exactly the performance we needed. I think a little bit less good and we would have had problems.

“We had no real problems in the game because the boys were really 100 per cent in the game and that helped us a lot.”

Liverpool FC are sitting 13 points ahead of Leicester in the Premier League title race.

The Reds will take on Wolves in their next Premier League fixture at Anfield on Sunday before Liverpool FC host Sheffield United on 2 January.

