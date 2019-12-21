‘A complete player’: Arsene Wenger raves about Liverpool FC star

Arsene Wenger explains why he is such a big fan of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 21 December 2019, 05:00 UK
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger (Photo: beIN Sports)

Arsene Wenger has described Mohamed Salah as a “complete player” following his fine performances for Liverpool FC in recent months.

The Egypt international is regarded as one of European football’s top attacking players and he has been earning lots of praise for his fine form for the Reds of late.

Salah has scored nine goals and made four assists in 14 Premier League games so far this season, and he has also netted four times and made two assists in the Champions League for the Reds.

The 27-year-old was a key part of the Liverpool FC team that won their first major trophy under Klopp last term by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

And former Arsenal manager Wenger has now explained why he is such a keen admirer of the attacker.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wenger said: “I like the way of his evolution.

“Because he had touches last night [against Monterrey] of a playmaker. He created chances around the box that are exceptional, there were things of Lionel Messi in him last night and I like that a guy who can score so many goals also becomes the guy who gives assists.

“That is a complete player. That’s what we all admire and what we want from our players.”

Liverpool FC are in Club World Cup final action on Saturday night when they take on Brazilian side Flamengo.

They will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a trip to second-placed Leicester City in the English top flight.

Liverpool FC are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table and are 10 points clear of Leicester.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what Marcus Rashford has been doing in training
Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what Marcus Rashford has been doing in training
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker sends message to Marcus Rashford during Man United’s 3-0 win
Virgil van Dijk
Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Virgil van Dijk
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger reveals his reaction to Unai Emery’s sacking by Arsenal
Lucas Torreira
Arsenal have clear transfer stance on Lucas Torreira – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
ATP Awards 2019: Nadal, Federer, Murray and Anderson among big winners
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker gives verdict on Liverpool FC without Virgil van Dijk
Lucas Torreira
Arsenal have clear transfer stance on Lucas Torreira – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network