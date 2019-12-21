‘A complete player’: Arsene Wenger raves about Liverpool FC star

Arsene Wenger (Photo: beIN Sports)

Arsene Wenger has described Mohamed Salah as a “complete player” following his fine performances for Liverpool FC in recent months.

The Egypt international is regarded as one of European football’s top attacking players and he has been earning lots of praise for his fine form for the Reds of late.

Salah has scored nine goals and made four assists in 14 Premier League games so far this season, and he has also netted four times and made two assists in the Champions League for the Reds.

The 27-year-old was a key part of the Liverpool FC team that won their first major trophy under Klopp last term by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

And former Arsenal manager Wenger has now explained why he is such a keen admirer of the attacker.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wenger said: “I like the way of his evolution.

“Because he had touches last night [against Monterrey] of a playmaker. He created chances around the box that are exceptional, there were things of Lionel Messi in him last night and I like that a guy who can score so many goals also becomes the guy who gives assists.

“That is a complete player. That’s what we all admire and what we want from our players.”

Liverpool FC are in Club World Cup final action on Saturday night when they take on Brazilian side Flamengo.

They will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a trip to second-placed Leicester City in the English top flight.

Liverpool FC are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table and are 10 points clear of Leicester.

