Liverpool FC keen on signing 23-year-old Germany striker – report

Liverpool FC are lining up an offer for Timo Werner, which could deal a blow to Man United's transfer plans, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 19 December 2019, 07:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are hoping to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and in doing so strike a blow to Manchester United’s transfer plans next month, according to a report in England.

The Independent, as quoted by ESPN, is reporting that the Premier League leaders are interested in a deal to sign the Germany international from RB Leipzig next month.

The same article states that the Reds will only be able to sign Werner if the Bundesliga club are able to sign a suitable replacement for the 23-year-old attacker.

According to the same story, RB Leipzig are hoping to convince RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland to continue his career with the Bundesliga leaders rather than other top European clubs.

The Independent go on to add that RB Leipzig could deny Manchester United the chance to sign the Norway international, who is thought to be a top target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The story suggests that not only could Liverpool FC land one of the Bundesliga’s most prolific goal-scorers but the Reds could also deny Manchester United a glamour signing in the process.

Werner has scored 18 times and has made four assists in 16 games in the Bundesliga this season to help RB Leipzig secure top spot in the German top flight.

