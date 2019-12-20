Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC monitoring 20-year-old striker – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports in the British media.

Sky Sports News is reporting that the trio of Premier League clubs are among “a host” of teams keeping an eye on the 20-year-old striker.

However, according to the same story, Osimhen is expected to stay at his current club Lille until the end of the season – unless a big bid can temped the French side into selling in January.

The same article says that the Nigeria international is happy at Lille and he is focused on helping the Ligue 1 side to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Osimhen has been in good form for Lille this season, scoring nine goals and making three assists in 17 Ligue 1 games for the French side. He has also netted twice in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC confirmed their first signing of the January transfer window on Thursday morning after revealing that they have agreed a deal to land Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg.

The Japan international will officially become a Reds player on 1 January when the transfer window opens.

