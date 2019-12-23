Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s Club World Cup triumph

Michael Owen has his say after Liverpool FC claimed a 1-0 win over Flamengo in the Club World Cup final

By Social Spy Monday 23 December 2019, 04:30 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen took to social media to congratulate Liverpool FC on winning the Club World Cup for the first time in their history on Saturday night.

The Reds claimed an entertaining 1-0 win over Brazilian side Flamengo in the final in Qatar, with Roberto Firmino scoring the only goal of the game in the 99th minute.

The Brazilian attacker produced a cool finish inside the box to claim the victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they were crowned world champions following their Champions League triumph back in June.

And former Liverpool FC striker Owen was clearly delighted to see the Reds secure the trophy thanks to their victory over their Brazilian opponents.

Posting on Twitter after the game, Owen wrote: “Congratulations to @LFC on winning the FIFA Club World Cup!

“Thoroughly deserved for the way they’ve performed over these last twelve months and now need to find a place in their trophy room for a new piece of silverware!”

Liverpool FC, who are top of the Premier League table, will now switch their attentions back towards domestic affairs and their trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Reds are aiming to try and win the Premier League for the first time this season after having finished second last term.

Liverpool FC – who are 10 points clear with a game in hand – will take on Wolves and Sheffield United during the busy festive period in the English top flight.

