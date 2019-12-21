Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s Club World Cup final win over Flamengo

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to react to Roberto Firmino’s extra-time goal as Liverpool FC claimed a 1-0 win over Flamengo in the Club World Cup final in Qatar.

Liverpool FC – who lost their previous final appearance in 2005 against Sao Paulo – had plenty of chances to take the lead in normal time but failed to convert their opportunities into goals.

The Reds thought that they had been awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time at the end of the second half when Sadio Mane was brought down when through on goal, but the decision was overturned by VAR.

After a goalless draw in normal time, the game went to extra-time and Firmino fired Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead in the 99th minute with a cool finish from inside the box.

The Reds then held on throughout the remainder of extra-time to claim the victory and the trophy.

Posting on Twitter after the opening goal, England legend Lineker wrote: “Bobby Firmino gives @LFC the lead. The Brazilian might just win it against the Brazilians.”

Firmino has scored four goals and made four assists in the Premier League for Liverpool FC so far this season.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Danny Murphy felt that the Reds were deserved winners.

“They deserved it,” he told BBC Sport. “They were the better team and they had the better legs as the game went on and it was a great goal.

“Liverpool continually get results not always playing the free-flowing football we expect.”

Premier League leaders Liverpool FC will now turn their attentions back to domestic affairs and their trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Reds are aiming to win the top flight this season after having finished second in the table last term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip