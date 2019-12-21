Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s Club World Cup final win over Flamengo

Gary Lineker was active on social media during Liverpool FC's Club World Cup final clash against Flamengo

Social Spy
By Social Spy Saturday 21 December 2019, 20:07 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to react to Roberto Firmino’s extra-time goal as Liverpool FC claimed a 1-0 win over Flamengo in the Club World Cup final in Qatar.

Liverpool FC – who lost their previous final appearance in 2005 against Sao Paulo – had plenty of chances to take the lead in normal time but failed to convert their opportunities into goals.

The Reds thought that they had been awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time at the end of the second half when Sadio Mane was brought down when through on goal, but the decision was overturned by VAR.

After a goalless draw in normal time, the game went to extra-time and Firmino fired Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead in the 99th minute with a cool finish from inside the box.

The Reds then held on throughout the remainder of extra-time to claim the victory and the trophy.

Posting on Twitter after the opening goal, England legend Lineker wrote: “Bobby Firmino gives @LFC the lead. The Brazilian might just win it against the Brazilians.”

Firmino has scored four goals and made four assists in the Premier League for Liverpool FC so far this season.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Danny Murphy felt that the Reds were deserved winners.

“They deserved it,” he told BBC Sport. “They were the better team and they had the better legs as the game went on and it was a great goal.

“Liverpool continually get results not always playing the free-flowing football we expect.”

Premier League leaders Liverpool FC will now turn their attentions back to domestic affairs and their trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Reds are aiming to win the top flight this season after having finished second in the table last term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Arsene Wenger
‘A complete player’: Arsene Wenger raves about Liverpool FC star
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s Club World Cup final win over Flamengo
Arsene Wenger
‘A complete player’: Arsene Wenger raves about Liverpool FC star
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Man United transfer update on Erling Haaland
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Everton
Jurgen Klopp
BBC Sport pundit predicts Liverpool FC v Flamengo in Club World Cup final
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
ATP Awards 2019: Nadal, Federer, Murray and Anderson among big winners
Frank Lampard
‘It will be special’: Frank Lampard previews Tottenham v Chelsea FC
Paul Pogba
‘I am not going to push him’: Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Pogba
ScoopDragon Football News Network