Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson’s injury isn’t serious after Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The England international had to be replaced by Adam Lallana in the 82nd minute following a clash with Ayoze Perez in the Premier League clash.

Henderson was spotted on the bench with his leg wrapped in ice as Liverpool FC saw out a resounding victory over their Premier League title rivals.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon before the Reds host Sheffield United on New Year’s Day.

Speaking to his post-match media conference about Henderson’s injury following their 4-0 victory at the King Power Stadium, Klopp said: “[It was a kick] on the shin.

“It was bleeding but he told me afterwards ‘I could have carried on!’, so obviously it is not so bad this time.”

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the first half when Roberto Firmino finished from close range in the 31st minute after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s assist.

The Reds doubled their lead in the second half when substitute James Milner converted from the penalty spot following a handball in the penalty area.

Firmino extended the home side’s lead with a composed finish in the 74th minute after the Brazilian was once again teed up by Alexander-Arnold.

And the Liverpool FC defender completed the rout with his second Premier League goal of the season thanks to a cool finish.

