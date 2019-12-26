Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update ahead of Leicester clash

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Photo: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain / Instagram)

Jurgen Klopp says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is unlikely to feature until the New Year ahead of Liverpool FC’s trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The England international suffered an injury setback during Liverpool FC’s 1-0 victory over Brazilian side Flamengo in the Club World Cup final.

Oxlade-Chamberlain incurred an ankle problem to force Klopp to bring on Adam Lallana as his replacement in the 76th minute in Qatar.

Given the Premier League leaders’ hectic fixture list, Klopp will need all his players to play in a role in the remaining games over the holiday period.

However, Klopp has confirmed that Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss Liverpool FC’s first game as world club champions when the Reds take on second-placed Leicester on Boxing Day.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference at Melwood training ground on Tuesday ahead of their trip to Leicester on Thursday, Klopp said:

“With Oxlade, you have three ligaments on the ankle and one is damaged.

“I don’t know exactly [how long]. It can take a while. No chance for rest of the year that is clear. We have to see how it settles.

“The only real thing I can say is the way to Qatar was difficult sleeping-wise. The way back was normal, we had a day off yesterday, the boys slept as much as they could.

“We needed days to get used to [Qatar] but now we are back and it is all good.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored one goal in 12 games in the Premier League in the current campaign.

The England star netted three goals in the Champions League to help the Reds qualify for the round of 16.

Liverpool FC will take on Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the Champions League knockout stage for a place in the last eight.

The Reds haven’t won the league title since 1990.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip