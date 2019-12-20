Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Jurgen Klopp says he will assess Virgil van Dijk’s fitness ahead of Liverpool FC’s clash against Flamengo in the Club World Cup final on Saturday.

The Netherlands international was forced to sit out Liverpool FC’s 2-1 victory over Mexican side Monterrey in the semi-final on Wednesday evening.

Klopp was forced to field Jordan Henderson in a centre-half role alongside Joe Gomez in the absence of Van Dijk, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip.

Goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino booked Liverpool FC’s place in the Club World Cup final, where they’ll face Brazilian club Flamengo.

Van Dijk’s illness will be a worry for Klopp given his limited options at the back due to injuries to Lovren and Matip.

The Reds produced a shaky performance against their Mexican opponents Monterrey as Henderson deputised for Van Dijk in an unfamiliar centre-half role.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website after their 2-1 victory in Qatar, Klopp provided an update on Van Dijk’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s final.

“It was an easy decision actually because he couldn’t train,” Klopp said of Van Dijk.

“Yes, he was yesterday on the [training] pitch for a couple of minutes until the media left [the session] and then, unfortunately, he had to leave as well. Not because of the media, just because he didn’t feel well.

“So yesterday no training was possible, this morning no training possible, so it was an easy decision – he couldn’t play. It was difficult for Hendo to deal with, but he did really good.

“We will see, I don’t know how quick he can recover. We will see.”

Van Dijk won the PFA player of the year last term after the Reds finished with the best defensive record in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC signed the Dutch defender in a £75m deal from Southampton almost two years ago.

Liverpool FC haven’t won the Premier League title but the Reds are sitting 10 points clear of Leicester City after 17 games.

