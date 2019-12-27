‘The best’: Jamie Carragher raves about 27-year-old Liverpool FC star

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher hails Liverpool FC's Alisson Becker as one of the Premier League's best-ever goalkeepers

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 27 December 2019, 07:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool FC number one Alisson Becker has already established himself as one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever goalkeepers.

The Brazil international has helped Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp to transform the Reds defence since his arrival at Anfield over 18 months ago.

Alongside Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk, Alisson has helped Liverpool FC to build the best defence in the Premier League.

Alisson finished with the Premier League’s golden glove in his first season at Anfield as Liverpool FC finished a point adrift of champions Manchester City.

The 27-year-old got his hands on the Champions League trophy after he kept a clean sheet in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the final back in June.

Alisson went on to be crowned the Best Fifa Goalkeeper in 2019 to cap an incredible year for the Brazilian shot stopper for Liverpool FC.

Naming his Liverpool FC team of the decade, Carragher explained to Sky Sports why he considers Alisson to be a Premier League great.

“Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper in the world now, and certainly the best at Liverpool in the last decade,” Carragher said.

:He’s up there with the Premier League greats like Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar, Petr Cech.

“Whenever he moves on from Liverpool, we’ll be talking about one of the top goalkeepers.”

Liverpool FC signed Alisson in a £67m deal from Serie A giants AS Roma in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Reds – who thrashed Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day – are sitting 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table in the title race with a game in hand.

