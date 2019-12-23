Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool FC’s 24-year-old unsung hero

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp say Divock Origi has played a key role in Liverpool FC’s success this year even though “nobody is talking about” the Belgian striker.

The Reds won their third trophy of the calendar year on Saturday night thanks to a 1-0 extra-time victory over Brazilian club Flamengo in the Club World Cup final in Qatar.

Origi dropped to the bench for the Fifa showpiece after the Belgium international started Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Mexican side Monterrey last week.

Roberto Firmino netted the final’s only goal after Sadio Mane teed up the Brazilian forward, who scored against their Brazilian opponents in the 99th minute.

Liverpool FC’s triumph in the Club World Cup capped an incredible 12 months for Liverpool FC after they won both the Champions League and the Uefa Super Cup.

Origi scored twice in Liverpool FC’S 4-0 victory over FC Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final at Anfield before the Belgian striker found the net in their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Madrid showpiece.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Origi’s contribution, Klopp said:

“The best thing about our three boys up there and all the others, if one is not scoring then the other one is scoring or the other two are scoring,’ the German said following Liverpool’s win.

“Divock Origi, for example, and nobody is talking about him, scored incredibly important goals. Xherdan Shaqiri has scored incredibly important goals last year or set them up.

“Mo Salah scores for us an incredible number of goals, all of them very important, but not always. Then Sadio is stepping up and scores incredibly important goals.

“Now here, we needed obviously Bobby’s goal and here they are. I couldn’t be more happy for him that he could score that goal because before the game we spoke about a lot about what this competition means to Brazil, to South American people and especially Brazilian people. And we have two Brazilians and he’s one of them.

“It means the world to him and it helped us a lot. On top of that, it was a sensational goal, completely calm.

“You see the last goal helped obviously to bring these things back and I’m really, really delighted for him.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Leicester City in their next top-flight fixture at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

