Gary Lineker makes Liverpool FC title declaration on Twitter

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has congratulated Liverpool FC on winning the Premier League title for the first time with 20 games left to play this season.

The Reds were handed a big boost on Friday night after Wolves came from 2-0 down to beat 10-man Manchester City 3-2 at Molineux Stadium.

Goals from Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty in the second half secured a remarkable comeback after Raheem Sterling netted twice in the first half.

Manchester City finished Friday night a staggering 14 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool FC after the Reds were 4-0 winners against second-placed Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Liverpool FC have played one game less than Manchester City after their fixture against West Ham was postponed due to their participation in the Club World Cup.

Lineker’s former employers Leicester are 13 points behind the Premier League leaders but have also played one game more than Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten side.

Match Of The Day host Lineker has now declared that Liverpool FC have all but won the Premier League title after the Citizens defeat at Wolves.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to @LFC on winning their first ever Premier League title.”

Liverpool FC have never won the Premier League title but have finished in second place on four different occasions in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

The Reds – who will host Wolves on Sunday afternoon – finished a point adrift of Manchester City in the title race last term.

