Gary Lineker gives verdict on Liverpool FC without Virgil van Dijk
Spurs legend Gary Lineker wasn't impressed with Liverpool FC's defending in the 2-1 win over Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday
Gary Lineker says Liverpool FC don’t look the same defensive force without Virgil van Dijk.
The Netherlands international was forced to sit out Liverpool FC’s 2-1 victory over Mexican side Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening.
Roberto Firmino scored a winner in added time to prevent extra time after Naby Keita’s 12th-minute opener was cancelled out by Monterrey 120 seconds later.
Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson started the Premier League clash playing at centre-half in the absence of Van Dijk, who missed the semi-final due to illness.
Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren were unavailable due to injury to force Liverpool FC into drastic measures to fill Van Dijk’s void.
Understandably. the Reds didn’t produce their most assured defensive performance with Henderson partnering Joe Gomez in the heart of Jurgen Klopp’s defence.
Spurs legend Lineker took to Twitter to post a rather obvious tweet about the state of Liverpool FC’s defence in the absence of Van Dijk.
Lineker posted on Twitter: “Liverpool without @VirgilvDijk at the back look a bit like Liverpool used to look at the back before they signed @VirgilvDijk.”
Liverpool FC are looking to win the Club World Cup for the first time after Rafael Benitez’s side lost to Flamengo in the 2005 World Club Cup final.
The Reds will take on the same opposition in Saturday evening’s final.
