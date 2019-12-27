Carragher: The Liverpool FC defender who has outshone Van Dijk at times

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher says Joel Matip has outshone his Liverpool FC team-mate Virgil van Dijk at times over the past 12 months.

The Cameroonian has played a big part in Liverpool FC’s successful 2019, helping Jurgen Klopp’s men to win three different trophies.

Matip established himself as Van Dijk’s first-choice centre-half partner towards the end of 2018 before the pair flourished alongside each other in the final months of the 2018-19 Premier League title race.

The ex-Schalke 04 defender started alongside Van Dijk in the Champions League final as Liverpool FC secured a 2-0 win over domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The partnership played a big part in Liverpool FC’s victory over Chelsea FC in the Uefa Super Cup as well as their strong start to the Premier League campaign.

Matip has struggled with an injury over the past couple of months to limit his ability to contribute to Liverpool FC’s league results – and he was absent for their Club World Cup triumph.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his Liverpool FC team of the decade, Carragher explained why he opted for Matip over Dejan Lovren.

“Lovren has played really well in spells but he has had down times, whereas Matip hasn’t had any bad times in a Liverpool shirt,” Carragher said.

“Towards the end of last season and certainly in the Champions League final, he was even outshining Van Dijk, which takes some doing.”

Liverpool FC are looking to win their first-ever Premier League title this season after falling short on four previous occasions.

The Reds – who thrashed Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day – have won the European Cup on six different occasions.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip