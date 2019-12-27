Jamie Carragher: What I really think about Jordan Henderson at Liverpool FC

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher hails Jordan Henderson's emergence as a real leader at Liverpool FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 27 December 2019, 08:00 UK
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has hailed Jordan Henderson’s emergence as a real leader at Liverpool FC.

The England international has blossomed into one of Jurgen Klopp’s key players over the past few seasons to help Liverpool FC challenge for major honours.

Henderson has shown his versatility since the arrival of Fabinho to play in a variety of different positions to selflessly help the Liverpool FC cause.

The 29-year-old got his hands on his first major trophy as Liverpool FC captain last season when the Reds were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid.

Henderson has lifted two trophies since that triumph back in June after Liverpool FC won the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

The ex-Sunderland midfielder will be eager to ensure Liverpool FC stay on course in the title race after missing out on the top-flight crown under Klopp’s predecessor Brendan Rodgers back in 2013-14.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his Liverpool FC team of the decade, Carragher explained why Henderson has to be included in the pundit’s XI:

“He’s been there for almost the whole decade, he almost won the title under Brendan Rodgers, providing great energy for that team, he’s shown great leadership and is fantastic for the dressing room.

“He’s a Champions League winner and could be a Premier League winner this season.”

Henderson has scored 26 goals in 349 games in all competitions for Liverpool FC over the past nine years.

Liverpool FC signed Henderson in a £20m deal from Sunderland in the 2011 summer transfer window.

