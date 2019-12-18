‘Tough’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC’s Atletico Madrid draw

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is anticipating a tough game against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 18 December 2019, 05:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp says he is excited to return to the Wanda Metropolitano for Liverpool FC’s clash against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 after lifting the trophy at the stadium last season.

The Reds were pitted against the La Liga side after Klopp’s side finished top of the group ahead of Serie A giants Napoli, Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

Atletico, on the other hand, secured second spot in their group behind Serie A champions Juventus after Diego Simeone’s side ended up ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and Locomotiv Moscow.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur at Atletico’s stadium in the Champions League final back in June after goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Klopp admitted that he tipped Liverpool FC to draw either Atletico or Real Madrid in the last-16 draw.

“It’s an interesting draw,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website. “Before the draw I actually thought it would be Madrid – either one of the two clubs – and that’s the way it is.

“It is fantastic. What can I say? I had one of the best nights of my life in this stadium.

“It was really nice. It was full with Liverpool signs, but I think they’ve got rid of them.”

The Liverpool FC boss went on to add that he is anticipating a challenging game against Atletico as the Reds look to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the third consecutive season.

“Madrid is the place where we only have fantastic memories, all of us, so that is great, but this time we play Atletico there and it is their home ground,” Klopp added.

“It will be a tough game. Two teams who are used to playing intense football, different styles and slightly different organisation of course, but both are ready for intensity and that makes it pretty tough for both.”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Atletico on Tuesday 18 February before the Champions League holders host the Spanish side in the return leg on Wednesday 11 March.

The Reds lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final before their 2-0 win over Spurs 12 months later.

