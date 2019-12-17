‘Sensational’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Liverpool FC star

Mohamed Salah (Photo: Screengrab)

Garth Crooks has hailed Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah as a “genuine finisher”.

The Egypt international proved to be the key difference between Liverpool FC and Watford at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Salah broke the deadlock in the first half with a right-footed finish after a brilliant counter-attacking move from the home side.

The 27-year-old doubled his tally and Liverpool FC’s lead with an audacious backheel to secure three points for the Premier League leaders.

Salah has scored 84 times in 126 games in all competitions since his move to Liverpool FC in a £39m deal from Serie A giants AS Roma in 2017.

The Liverpool FC forward has a better goals-to-game ratio than club legends such as Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres.

Former Spurs forward Crooks is impressed with Salah’s sensational finishing for the Premier League leaders.

“If Troy Deeney, Will Hughes, Gerard Deulofeu, Abdoulaye Doucoure and especially Ismaila Sarr were genuine finishers Watford would have provided their new manager Nigel Pearson with the upset of the season,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“How many chances does a Hornet need to sting its opponent? The visitors had three gilt-edged chances before Liverpool fans had stopped singing You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“Mohamed Salah, who is a genuine finisher, reminded Watford that teams that play at Anfield and don’t take their chances pay the price.

“Salah’s first goal was sensational and his second was precisely what top-class finishers do.”

Liverpool FC are sitting in top spot in the Premier League table and 10 points ahead of second-placed Leicester City in the title race.

The Reds will take on Leicester in their next Premier League game at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won their first major trophy under the German head coach last term after a 2-0 win over Spurs in the Champions League final.

Liverpool FC finished in second place in the table last term.

