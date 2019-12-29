Paul Scholes: Liverpool FC have managed something Man United didn’t

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes says the current Liverpool FC team is “too good”, admitting Manchester United had never won the title by Christmas.

The Premier League leaders extended their lead at the top of the table to 13 points following a 4-0 victory over second-placed Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold secured an impressive 4-0 win at the King Power Stadium to underline their title credentials.

Wolverhampton Wanderers did Liverpool FC a favour by coming from 2-1 down to beat 10-man Manchester City 3-2 on Friday night to leave the defending champions 14 points adrift of the leaders.

Scholes won 11 Premier League titles during a decorated, long career at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, the former Red Devils star has admitted that Liverpool FC are doing something that even Ferguson’s great Manchester United sides didn’t do.

“I don’t think we’d ever won it by Christmas,” Scholes told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“This team – look it’s game over, there’s nobody [who is going to catch them].

“I think the question now is how many points are they going to win it by, I think they’re so good.

“City have a team if any team could get anywhere near them but I don’t expect that to happen.

“I just think Liverpool are too good. I think the biggest fight we’ve got now this season is probably the relegation fight and third and fourth.”

Liverpool FC haven’t won the Premier League title since the division’s inception in 1993.

The Reds have finished in second place on four different occasions, missing out to Manchester City twice.

Liverpool FC were crowned Fifa Club World Cup champions earlier this month thanks to a 1-0 victory over Brazilian side Flamengo in the final in Qatar.

The Merseyside outfit have won 17 of their 18 games in the Premier League so far this season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip