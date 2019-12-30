Paul Scholes sends advice to Liverpool FC in title race

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes says Liverpool FC can’t dwell on thoughts of winning the Premier League title despite their commanding lead at the top of the table.

The Reds are in a dominant position at the top of the table in pursuit of their first-ever Premier League title after falling short on a number of different occasions in recent years.

Liverpool FC have been in a rich vein of form in December after the Merseyside outfit booked their place in the Champions League round of 16 at the start of the month.

The six-time European Cup winners got their hands on their first-ever Fifa Club World Cup thanks to a 1-0 extra-time victory over Brazilian club Flamengo in Qatar.

Liverpool FC returned from Qatar to beat second-placed Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester City lost 3-2 to Wolves to lose further ground on Jurgen Klopp’s side in the title race.

However, former Manchester United midfielder Scholes believes Liverpool FC can’t afford to get complacent in the title race.

“I don’t think any Liverpool player will be thinking that’s it, the league is over it’s done,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“There’s no way you can think that because it will just with three points for a win I know their 13 or 14 points clear whatever it may be now but it can soon change, honestly.

“A couple of losses, a few injuries… I don’t think it’s going to happen. You look at Liverpool, you’d be amazed if it did happen but as a player you’re never thinking you’ve won the league, especially at Christmas, who has ever won the league at Christmas?

“I think they’ve got the manager who will understand that and just make sure they’re looking at the next game, looking at Wolves, looking at Everton, Tottenham or whoever it may be and you’re not even thinking towards the end of the season.

“When that happens, great. But now everything is focused on your next game.”

Liverpool FC finished in second spot in the Premier League table last term after the Reds ended up a point adrift of Manchester City in the title race.

The Reds will sign Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £7.75m deal from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg when the January transfer window opens.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip