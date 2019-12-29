Pep Guardiola sends message to Liverpool FC about title race

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Pep Guardiola has emphatically ruled out Manchester City overhauling Liverpool FC’s huge lead in the Premier League title race.

The Citizens suffered a surprise 3-2 loss to Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Friday night to lose more ground on Premier League leaders Liverpool FC.

Manchester City squandered a 2-0 lead despite Raheem Sterling’s brace after Wolves scored three times in the final 35 minutes to secure three points.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 14 points adrift of Liverpool FC having played one game more than the reigning European and world champions.

Manchester City will face a Sheffield United side who are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games on Sunday.

The Citizens are a point adrift of second-placed Leicester City after the Foxes lost 4-0 to Liverpool FC on Boxing Day.

Guardiola has now admitted defeat in the Premier League title race, adding that the defending champions will switch their focus to battling it out with Leicester for second place.

“The advantage is too big, yes,” Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It’s unrealistic to think about Liverpool, we think about Leicester,” Guardiola added.

“We have the chance to recover second place. I know the quality of my team but that’s the situation.”

Manchester City will take on a Sheffield United side that have won three of their last four outings to challenge for a top-six place in the top flight.

Manchester City have won the Premier League title in the last two seasons.

The Citizens have never won the Champions League despite Guardiola’s appointment as Manuel Pellegrini’s successor in 2016.

The defending Premier League champions will take on Guardiola’s rivals Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 next year.

Manchester City have won six of their nine games in the Premier League at The Etihad this term.

