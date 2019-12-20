‘Proper team player’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to new Liverpool FC signing

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp says new Liverpool FC signing Takumi Minamino is a “proper team player” after the Japan star agreed a move to Anfield on 1 January.

The Red Bull Salzburg midfielder put pen to paper on a deal with the Premier League leaders after Minamino passed his medical on Wednesday.

The Japan international will link up with his new Liverpool FC team-mates when the January transfer window opens.

Minamino has been a key part of Red Bull Salzburg’s success over the past three-and-a-half seasons, winning three successive Austrian titles.

The 24-year-old has scored nine times and has made 11 assists in 22 games in the current campaign to capture the attention of Liverpool FC.

The Reds have first-hand experience of the attacker after he faced Liverpool FC twice during the Champions League group stage.

The winger even got on the score-sheet in Red Bull Salzburg’s 4-3 loss to the Champions League holders at Anfield.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website about their new number 18, Klopp said:

“This is fabulous news – a wonderful signing. We are really, really happy about this.

“Our supporters have had the chance to see him close up recently so I don’t need to sing too loudly about his qualities as they are already known.

“Takumi is a very quick, very clever player, he finds space between the lines. He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball – a proper team player. He makes the best of himself for the benefit of others.

“His Champions League experience is a big bonus and coming from the club and organisation he does, we know he’ll be well coached, used to an elite environment and had all the right experiences.

“It is fantastic work by our football operations team in how they’ve handled this transfer. Michael Edwards and the team deserve a lot of credit.

“It’s not hard to see why Salzburg is a favoured destination for players with real talent and hunger. From our experiences dealing with, and facing, Salzburg on and off the pitch in recent months, their reputation as a benchmark modern European club will only grow.

“I’m sure all the Liverpool supporters will go out of their way to make Takumi feel at home in our amazing city and club.

“I am also pretty sure as of now we have added to our numbers of the LFC family in Japan specifically. For those who follow us now because we have one of the country’s most exciting talents, I say welcome – it’s a special club to be part of.”

Minamino has scored 64 goals in 199 appearances during his stint at Red Bull Salzburg after his move from Japan club Cerezo Osaka.

The Japan star is the third player with ties to Red Bull Salzburg to have moved to Liverpool FC after Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip