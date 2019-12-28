Klopp replies when asked if Liverpool FC star is the world’s best

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Trent Alexander-Arnold still has room to improve despite his influential performance in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 victory over title rivals Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Alexander-Arnold teed up Roberto Firmino, who scored to ensure the Reds converted their dominance into goals.

The Reds added a second in the 71st minute when Liverpool FC vice-captain James Milner converted from the penalty spot following a handball in the penalty area.

Alexander-Arnold’s cross found Firmino for his second goal of the night minutes later before the Liverpool FC right-back netted the away side’s fourth goal with 12 minutes to spare.

The 21-year-old has netted two goals and has made eight assists in the Premier League so far this season to highlight his creativity.

Asked during his post-match media conference whether Alexander-Arnold is the best full-back in the world, Klopp said: “I am not too interested [in that], to be honest.

“We are not looking for one, let me say it like this. We try to create our own guys in the shadows a little bit of these boys. Neco Williams, for example, who looks pretty promising.

“He played a really good game, but not a perfect game. It was not perfect but it was really good and it was decisive and helped us a lot.

“We know how important these crosses are for us, how important these things are for us, so that’s absolutely exceptional.

“But I can’t compare because at the moment I watch pretty much only Liverpool games so I don’t see the others. ”

Alexander-Arnold netted one goal and produced 12 assists in the Premier League last season to help Liverpool FC finish in second place.

The Merseyside outfit are sitting 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City ahead of home clashes against Wolves and Sheffield United in their next two Premier League games.

Liverpool FC are bidding to win their first-ever Premier League title this season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip