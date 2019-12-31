BBC Sport pundit raves about 21-year-old Liverpool FC star

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Garth Crooks has described Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as a “precocious talent”.

The 21-year-old produced one of his best performances in a Liverpool FC shirt on Boxing Day as the Reds eased to a commanding 4-0 victory over second-placed Leicester City.

Alexander-Arnold created assists for both of Firmino’s goals before the England international scored with a clinical finish to secure three points to extend Liverpool FC’s lead at the top.

The Liverpool FC graduate helped the Premier League leaders keep their fourth clean sheet in a row on Sunday afternoon thanks to a 1-0 win over top-six contenders Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold has scored two goals and has made eight assists in 19 Premier League games this season to make a vital contribution to their title bid.

In fact, no Premier League player has made more assists than Alexander-Arnold in the English top flight since the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks was impressed with Alexander-Arnold’s dominant performance in Liverpool FC’s festive fixture at the King Power Stadium.

“After his performance against Leicester I was in no doubt that this rather precocious talent had to be in my team of the week regardless of what took place against Wolves,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Two assists and a sumptuous goal did it for me. Liverpool came back from a long roundtrip to Qatar where they won the World Club Championship, only to return to the Premier League and demolish Leicester City.

“Alexander-Arnold was the main cause of the hosts’ downfall. In fact it was that bad, Leicester were practically chased out of their own town.”

Liverpool FC are 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

The Reds have never won the Premier League title but they’ve got 18 games left this season to secure the trophy for the first time.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip