‘He’s just a joke’: Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC star’s display in 4-0 win at Leicester

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker heaped special praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold after the 21-year-old helped to inspire Liverpool FC to a dominant 4-0 over Leicester City in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

The Reds headed into the game looking to continue their impressive start to the campaign and pick up where they left off before the Club World Cup.

Liverpool FC took the lead at the King Power Stadium in the 31st minute through Roberto Firmino’s header.

James Milner then coolly slotted home his penalty in the 71st minute, before Alexander-Arnold picked out Firmino, who fired home from inside the box.

Alexander Arnold then added one goal himself with a precise low finish in the 78th minute to add gloss to the scoreline and seal a victory which sends Liverpool FC 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Former England star Lineker was active on social media throughout the game and he admitted on Twitter that Liverpool FC were worthy winners.

After Liverpool FC’s fourth goal, Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Well played @LFC. Way too good. The World Champions continue to play like World Champions and Premier League champions elect.”

On Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant display, Lineker added in a separate post: “As for @trentaa98, well he’s just a joke. Fantastic footballer.”

Liverpool FC – who have won 26 of their last 27 Premier League games – will now turn their attentions towards their next top-flight clash, which is a home game against Wolves on Sunday.

After that, the Reds – who remain unbeaten in the league this season – will take on Sheffield United at Anfield in their first game of 2020 on Thursday 2 January.

