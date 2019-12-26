‘He’s just a joke’: Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC star’s display in 4-0 win at Leicester

Gary Lineker hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance as Liverpool FC thrashed Leicester City 4-0

Social Spy
By Social Spy Thursday 26 December 2019, 21:52 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker heaped special praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold after the 21-year-old helped to inspire Liverpool FC to a dominant 4-0 over Leicester City in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

The Reds headed into the game looking to continue their impressive start to the campaign and pick up where they left off before the Club World Cup.

Liverpool FC took the lead at the King Power Stadium in the 31st minute through Roberto Firmino’s header.

James Milner then coolly slotted home his penalty in the 71st minute, before Alexander-Arnold picked out Firmino, who fired home from inside the box.

Alexander Arnold then added one goal himself with a precise low finish in the 78th minute to add gloss to the scoreline and seal a victory which sends Liverpool FC 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Former England star Lineker was active on social media throughout the game and he admitted on Twitter that Liverpool FC were worthy winners.

After Liverpool FC’s fourth goal, Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Well played @LFC. Way too good. The World Champions continue to play like World Champions and Premier League champions elect.”

On Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant display, Lineker added in a separate post: “As for @trentaa98, well he’s just a joke. Fantastic footballer.”

Liverpool FC – who have won 26 of their last 27 Premier League games – will now turn their attentions towards their next top-flight clash, which is a home game against Wolves on Sunday.

After that, the Reds – who remain unbeaten in the league this season – will take on Sheffield United at Anfield in their first game of 2020 on Thursday 2 January.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
‘He’s just a joke’: Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC star’s display in 4-0 win at Leicester
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC want to sign 23-year-old attacker in January – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta wants to make these three Arsenal signings in January – report
Martin Keown
‘Disillusioned’: Martin Keown reacts to Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth
Mason Mount
Frank Lampard raves about 20-year-old Chelsea FC star
Gary Lineker
‘Arteta bounce over’: Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC ‘remain interested’ in signing Jadon Sancho – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ed Woodward tells Man United duo they’ll be sold in January – report
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp explains why Chelsea FC fans should be excited
ScoopDragon Football News Network