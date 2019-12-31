Adam Lallana issues warning to Liverpool FC team-mates

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Adam Lallana has warned his Liverpool FC team-mates that they cannot afford to take their foot of the gas in the Premier League title race.

The Reds took another step towards the Premier League title by beating Wolves 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon to sign off for 2019 with a victory in front of their home fans.

Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the game as Jurgen Klopp’s men notched up their 18th Premier League win of the season.

Liverpool FC have been in sensational form in recent weeks and they have won all but one of their Premier League games this term to leave them 13 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Now, midfielder Lallana has warned his team-mates that they cannot afford to ease up during a crucial part of the Premier League season.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Lallana said: “It’s a squad game and I’ve said before that we’re going to need everybody.

“We’ve got a few injuries at the time being and three or four kids on the bench, it’s a great experience for them being involved and so close to what’s been a special season so far.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas. We’ve got a couple of huge games at home in the next week – Sheffield United, who have had a fantastic season, and then the derby in the cup. A couple of big games that we can see in the next week.

“It’s important we recover because we’ve had a few injuries and it’s important that we get everybody back fit as quickly as possible.

“We want to maintain that form going into the New Year and keep Anfield a fortress.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Thursday with a home clash against Sheffield United at Anfield.

The Reds will then turn their attentions to FA Cup affairs and their third-round clash with local rivals Everton at Anfield on Sunday 5 January.

