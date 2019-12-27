‘Unbelievable’: Dimitar Berbatov raves about Liverpool FC attacker

Dimitar Berbatov singles out Liverpool FC star Sadio Mane for special praise

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 27 December 2019, 00:00 UK
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Dimitar Berbatov has singled out Liverpool FC star Sadio Mane as the player of the season so far in the Premier League.

The Senegal international has been in top form for the Reds this season to help Jurgen Klopp’s men build a big lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Mane, 27, is considered a vital part of the Liverpool FC attack along with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Before the clash against Leicester City on Boxing Day, Mane had scored nine goals and made five assists in 16 Premier League games for the Merseyside outfit.

He has also scored twice and made one assist in six Champions League games for the Reds.

And former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Berbatov feels that Mane has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “Looking at the season so far, when it comes to players one that has stood out for me so far is Sadio Mane.

“Mane has been unbelievable, the progress he has made, his performances in games, goals and assists, he has it all – everything is there for him and he is still just 27.

“He’s got amazing speed, stamina and balance – he can still develop and it was a fantastic achievement to come fourth in the Ballon d’Or rankings, I’m sure he is please and you can see it on the pitch.

“Every time he has that space to burst through the deference with the ball he does it with ease, he’s having an unbelievable season.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday 29 December when they host Wolves at Anfield. After that, they will take on Sheffield United on New Year’s Day.

The Reds will be in FA Cup third-round action when they take on Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield on Sunday 5 January.

