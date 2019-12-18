Danny Mills admits Liverpool FC defender has surprised him

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Danny Mills has admitted that he has been surprised by the good form of Dejan Lovren when called upon by Jurgen Klopp in the Liverpool FC team this season.

Joel Matip started the season as the first-choice centre-half alongside Virgil van Dijk but the Cameroon international has been sidelined with an injury since October.

Many would have expected Joe Gomez to have been handed the first-team place in Matip’s absence, but Lovren has been impressing alongside Van Dijk in recent weeks, although he missed the win over Watford due to injury.

And Mills has admitted that he has been impressed by Lovren’s performances in the Reds team when he has been called upon by Klopp this season.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Mills said: “Everyone expected Joe Gomez to be the regular centre-half alongside Van Dijk and it’s Matip, and he’s done brilliantly and improved.

“Equally Lovren, when he’s come in, he has overtaken Gomez so he’s obviously doing something in training which shows Klopp that he is the better option.

“Maybe because they’re alongside Van Dijk…but those two have improved.

“And all credit to them, either of them could have moved on as they could have thought it would have been the younger Joe Gomez, but they’ve held their own.”

Lovren has made one assist in eight Premier League games for Liverpool FC so far this season to help the Reds lead the way at the top of the table.

Liverpool FC – who are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League – are in Club World Cup action on Wednesday night when they take on Monterrey in Qatar.

They will not return to Premier League action until their trip to second-placed Leicester City on Boxing Day.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip