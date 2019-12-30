Jurgen Klopp reveals when four key Liverpool FC stars will return from injury

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Fabinho, Dejan Lovren, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip should all be back in action for Liverpool FC in February.

The four key Liverpool FC stars have been missing due to injury in recent games and they have not been able to help the Reds during the hectic festive period in the Premier League.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been sidelined by an ankle ligament injury, while Matip has been out of action due to a knee problem.

Defender Lovren is out with a muscle injury and midfielder Fabinho is recovering from an ankle issue.

Speaking at a news conference before Liverpool FC’s clash with Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League, Klopp revealed that he is hoping to have the quartet all back in action in around a month’s time.

Klopp said of the four injured players: “All positive but that again means unfortunately nothing in the first place because they should all be back in training [at the] latest by mid-January [but] how many games do we have until then, four or five? I’m not sure. So that’s a little bit of a problem but we have to see.

“Ox is walking around here without crutches, without a boot, but we have to wait until the medical department gives us the green light.

“Joel is doing well, Fab is doing well, Dejan is doing well, so I would say in February we will have them all back. Until then, we have to see.”

Liverpool FC are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table after a stunning start to the season under Klopp.

The Reds are the clear favourites to win the Premier League title this season as they close in on their first domestic trophy since Klopp’s appointment at Anfield in October 2015.

Liverpool FC will take on Sheffield United in their first game of 2020 on 2 January at Anfield.

