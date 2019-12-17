‘Everything is in place’: Jamie Redknapp talks up Liverpool FC future

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jamie Redknapp believes that “everything is in place” for Liverpool FC to enjoy a dominant future under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have made an incredible start to the new Premier League season and they currently sit 10 points clear at the top of the table after having only dropped two points so far.

Liverpool FC notched up their 16th Premier League win of the season on Saturday when Mohamed Salah’s two goals helped them to seal a 2-0 victory over Watford at Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit headed into that game buoyed by the news that Reds manager Klopp had signed a new long-term contract to keep him at Anfield until 2024.

And former Reds midfielder Redknapp feels that the future is looking bright for Liverpool FC as they bid to try and win their first ever Premier League title this season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Redknapp said: “Every fan out there must wish their players gave as much as those in red do for Jurgen Klopp.

“Getting the German to put pen to paper until 2024 is Liverpool’s signing of the season, without doubt.

“They still have to go on to win the 2019-20 title but I get the sense that club believe they can be dominant for years to come.

“They want to win it this season, then come back and defend it next year, and then the year after that.

“Everything is in place for them to dominate, too, especially with that manager staying put.”

Liverpool FC are in League Cup action on Tuesday night when they travel to Aston Villa in the quarter-finals.

After that, they will take on Monterrey in the Club World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday night, with less than 24 hours between the two games.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day when they travel to second-placed Leicester City.

