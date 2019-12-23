Sky Sports pundit predicts where Liverpool FC are going to finish

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp says it would take a “miracle” for another team to beat Liverpool FC to the Premier League title this season.

The Reds have enjoyed a stunning start to the new campaign and they have won 16 of their 17 games in the top flight to leave them leading the way at the top of the table.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently 10 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand heading into the busy festive schedule in the Premier League as things stand.

Liverpool FC were not in action at the weekend in the Premier League as they played in the Club World Cup, and Manchester City beat Leicester City 3-1 to move to within 11 points of the Reds.

However, with Liverpool FC still the clear favourites to win the title, former midfielder Redknapp believes that it is unlikely that any other team will catch them this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp said: “If there were to be a miracle and Liverpool were to lose the title, I still think it would only come from Manchester City.

“They showed today [against Leicester] the quality that they’ve got, and they were far and away the best side both in and out of possession. We talked about them getting countered but they handled every situation so well.

“Points-wise, obviously it wouldn’t have been so good [for Liverpool], as they would’ve closed the gap, and Boxing Day becomes so important, but these City players are winners.

“If you were to offer Brendan Rodgers top four right now, and he’d probably take that, but that means getting into the Champions League again, but City want to win the title.

“They will want to try to win it three times on the bounce, but I still think it will be a miracle if someone beats Liverpool now.”

Liverpool FC – who finished a point behind champions Manchester City last term – will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a trip to face second-placed Leicester City.

They will then play Wolves and Sheffield United in their next two Premier League games, before a home clash against local rivals Everton in the FA Cup third round on 5 January.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip