Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool FC fans ahead of Boxing Day clash

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he could not be any prouder of his Liverpool FC players following their incredible form this year.

The Reds won their first trophy under the German head coach back in June when they sealed a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

The Merseyside outfit have since followed that triumph up by winning both the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup this year.

Liverpool FC have also made a sensational start to the new Premier League season, winning 16 of their 17 games to far to open up a 10-point lead over second-placed Leicester City.

The Reds are now the heavy favourites to win the Premier League title this season as they look to end their long wait for the top-flight crown.

And reflecting on what has been an incredible year for the Reds, Klopp has spoken of his pride at being the manager of the current crop of Liverpool FC players.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Klopp said: “That we were also able to follow the Champions League up with two more trophies, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup, as well as producing week after week in the Premier League, says everything about these boys.

“Seriously, I could not be any prouder than I am to be the manager of these players.

“I have called them the ‘mentality monsters’ at various points throughout 2019 because they keep delivering, no matter what the circumstances, no matter what the odds.”

Klopp will take his Liverpool FC side to the King Power Stadium to take on second-placed Leicester City on Boxing Day as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the new campaign.

