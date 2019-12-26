Luis Garcia reacts to Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Leicester City

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Luis Garcia declared that the Premier League title is Liverpool FC’s to lose after their brilliant 4-0 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Reds took the lead in the 31st minute when Roberto Firmino headed home at the King Power Stadium as the league leaders took on the second-placed side.

James Milner made it 2-0 to the visitors in the 71st minute when he coolly converted his penalty to double their lead.

Firmino then added his second of the night moments later when he fired into the top corner from inside the box, and the excellent Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 4-0 with a cool finish of his own in the 78th minute.

The win leaves Liverpool FC 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester at the top of the Premier League table and with a game in hand over the Foxes.

And former Liverpool FC star Luis Garcia is feeling confident that the Premier League title is heading to Anfield this season.

Posting on Twitter after the game, he wrote: “There could be a calamity, there could be a disaster… but today we can say that @LFC will finally get the Premier League trophy! Can’t see other way!”

Meanwhile, former Reds star Stan Collymore chimed in with his own slightly more measured reaction on Twitter: “Still not getting excited until end of March with a 12 pt gap, and as I’ve said every time, neither will Liverpool players, staff or supporters.

“But this is a a demolition of the highest order tonight. Ruthless and joyous at the same time. Brilliant @LFC.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Wolves at Anfield, before a home clash against Sheffield United on 2 January.

