‘There’s no question’: Michael Owen makes bold claim about Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen has claimed that there is “no question” that Liverpool FC can remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

The Reds have made a sensational start to the new Premier League season and they currently find themselves sitting 13 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sealed a 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday as they took another step towards the title thanks to Sadio Mane’s first-half goal at Anfield.

Liverpool FC have won 18 of their 19 Premier League games so far this season and their only dropped points have come during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

With Liverpool FC in such good form, it is inevitable that comparisons will start to be drawn between the current Reds team and the Arsenal side that went unbeaten during the 2003-04 campaign on their way to the title.

And former Liverpool FC star Owen feels that Liverpool FC have what it takes to go unbeaten and reach more than 100 points in the league this season.

Asked whether Liverpool FC could remain unbeaten and top the return of Manchester City’s centurions, Owen replied: “Yes and yes.

“I don’t see why not. They are by far and away the best team in the Premier League.

“Are they the best team that we’ve seen in the Premier League? I think they just need to continue this level for another season or two – get their hands on the trophy for starters.

“There’s no question that they can go unbeaten.

“It will be very interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp juggles his squad, depending on what competitions there are and things like that.

“He might even have won the league so early that he can rest players for other competitions, who knows?

“But this is a seriously good team. Over the season, they have been nothing short of brilliant.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Sheffield United on Thursday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip