BT Sport pundit names Liverpool FC as Champions League favourites

Owen Hargreaves believes that Liverpool FC are the favourites to retain their Champions League trophy this season.

The Reds are the defending champions in Europe’s elite club competition, with Jurgen Klopp having led the Merseyside outfit to European glory last season thanks to their win over Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Liverpool FC have made a stunning start to the new season, winning 16 of their 17 Premier League games to leave them as the clear favourites to win the title.

The Merseyside outfit have also booked their place in the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition, and they will take on Atletico Madrid over two legs for a place in the quarter-finals next year.

Former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves feels that the Reds are the clear favourites to retain their title as they look to win the Champions League again.

Speaking to BT Sport on Monday, Hargreaves said: “I think before everybody wanted to avoid Barcelona and Real Madrid, I think now everybody wants to avoid Liverpool,

“This team has virtually every style of play necessary and for me they’re the heavy favourites in this competition. I think maybe Barca and Manchester City are just in behind.”

Reflecting on the draw, Hargreaves added: “Atletico Madrid they’re not challenging in La Liga at the minute. Liverpool, as we’ve mentioned, I don’t think they’ll fear anybody.

“I fancy Liverpool to go through in that one.”

Liverpool FC are in Club World Cup action on Wednesday night when they take on Mexican side Monterrey.

The Reds – who are 10 points clear at the top of the table as things stand – will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a trip to second-placed Leicester City in the top flight.

