Brendan Rodgers sends Premier League title warning to Liverpool FC

Brendan Rodgers has warned Liverpool FC that their lead in the Premier League title race can disappear “very quickly” after his Leicester City side were beaten 4-0 by the Reds on Boxing Day.

Roberto Firmino scored twice, James Milner netted a penalty and Trent Alexander-Arnold also got on the score-sheet as Liverpool FC claimed a dominant win at the King Power Stadium to pull 13 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Liverpool FC are the heavy favourites to win the Premier League title this season after having won 17 of their 18 games in the top flight this term.

Their only dropped points this season came during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford in the first half of the campaign.

Liverpool FC are still yet to win the Premier League title despite coming close last season and also under Rodgers in the 2013-14 campaign, when they ended up second.

And former Reds boss Rodgers had some words of warning for the Merseyside outfit despite their sizeable lead at the top of the table.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Rodgers said: “They have a great cushion but that can go very quickly.

“They have the power and strength and now the big thing is the confidence.

“Having won the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup, they have the feeling and the squad is very strong.

“They will be hard to shift in the second part of the season.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Wolves at Anfield. They will then host Sheffield United in their first game of the new year.

