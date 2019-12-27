Jurgen Klopp opens up about new Liverpool FC signing

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is ready to be patient with new signing Takumi Minamino when he arrives at Anfield.

The Japan international will officially become a Liverpool FC player on 1 January when he links up with Klopp’s squad following his transfer from Red Bull Salzburg.

Minamino will be hoping to prove his worth to his new manager Klopp in the coming weeks and months as he looks to try and force his way into the Reds team in the second part of the season.

However, Klopp has insisted that he is in no rush to force the 24-year-old into the first team immediately following his transfer next month.

The German head coach has shown plenty of patience with other signings in the past, such as Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And speaking in an interview quoted by the Independent, Klopp replied when asked about the impact he expects Minamino to have at Anfield: “I would be happy even if he was only half as good as he is now.

“He could help us and he will help us. We will see how he quick it goes, but the way he plays is not too different to what we do.

“A lot of things he learned already at Salzburg, that makes it good for us. But we have a lot of things about our game different to what Salzburg are doing.

“What he is used to is more the defensive side of the style, but he is an offensive player. So offensively, how we can bring him into a situation where he can do things instinctively and not because we told him to do it?

“We speak every year about why a player is not in all the time – there is absolutely no pressure on him coming in January. This team is not struggling without him. We want extra quality with him – different quality with him. He is a really good player and that’s what we got.

“We will see when from we can use him and at what point we see the 100 per cent Takumi. There is absolutely no pressure on the boy, because he has so many good things which can help us.”

Liverpool FC, who are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table, will return to top-flight action on Sunday 29 December when they host Wolves at Anfield.

After that, they will take on Sheffield United on Merseyside on Thursday 2 January, before an FA Cup third-round tie against Everton on 5 January at Anfield.

