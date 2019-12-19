Liverpool FC keeping tabs on 18-year-old Ligue 1 defender – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are monitoring Toulouse teenage defender Mathieu Goncalves, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old following his impressive performances for his club.

The same article hints that Liverpool FC are on the lookout for a left-back capable of covering for Scotland international Andy Robertson.

According to the same story, the Premier League leaders are keeping an eye on Toulouse’s promising defender as a potential recruit to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s defensive options.

French teenager Goncalves made his senior debut for Toulouse in a 4-0 loss to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the French top flight back in August.

The Parisian-born left-back has gone on to make a further five appearances for Toulouse to earn attention from the Champions League holders ahead of the January transfer window.

Liverpool FC signed Robertson in a bargain deal from Hull City back in the 2017 summer transfer window to provide Spanish defender Alberto Moreno with competition for a starting spot.

The Scottish full-back has since established himself as Klopp’s first-choice left-back, featuring in successive Champions League finals against Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool FC are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

