Liverpool FC keeping tabs on 18-year-old Ligue 1 defender – report

Liverpool FC are lining up a potential bid for Toulouse left-back Mathieu Goncalves, according to a report in France

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 19 December 2019, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are monitoring Toulouse teenage defender Mathieu Goncalves, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old following his impressive performances for his club.

The same article hints that Liverpool FC are on the lookout for a left-back capable of covering for Scotland international Andy Robertson.

According to the same story, the Premier League leaders are keeping an eye on Toulouse’s promising defender as a potential recruit to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s defensive options.

French teenager Goncalves made his senior debut for Toulouse in a 4-0 loss to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the French top flight back in August.

The Parisian-born left-back has gone on to make a further five appearances for Toulouse to earn attention from the Champions League holders ahead of the January transfer window.

Liverpool FC signed Robertson in a bargain deal from Hull City back in the 2017 summer transfer window to provide Spanish defender Alberto Moreno with competition for a starting spot.

The Scottish full-back has since established himself as Klopp’s first-choice left-back, featuring in successive Champions League finals against Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool FC are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Chris Sutton
Chris Sutton states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Bayern Munich
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United winger set to leave the club next year – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC keeping tabs on three quality European strikers – report
Frank Lampard
Roy Hodgson responds to Wilfried Zaha to Chelsea FC transfer talk
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger makes honest admission to Arsenal supporters
Jurgen Klopp
Danny Mills admits Liverpool FC defender has surprised him
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger makes honest admission to Arsenal supporters
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Photo: Midfielder hands Chelsea FC a major boost by returning to individual training
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea FC’s Champions League draw
ScoopDragon Football News Network